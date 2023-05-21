CM’s ex-OSD in ‘shady’ land deal: Haryana govt committed to zero-tolerance against corruption, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said he would examine the veracity of the allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled against his former principal officer on special duty (OSD) Neeraj Daftuar regarding a shady land deal and reiterated the state government’s “zero-tolerance” resolve to corruption. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

“I am seized of this matter. Though I was out of station for the last two days, I have sought the details and summoned the record from the concerned department,” said Khattar in a news conference here, responding to a question about AAP accusing Daftuar of using influence to facilitate financial gains for his family through a contentious land deal which took place in 2022.

“One thing is crystal clear, neither have we tolerated corruption in the past nor will my government tolerate it in future.”

Khattar said there would never be any slackness in the anti-corruption movement of the state government, weather the person involved in corrupt practices is holding a top position or any other low level post in the government.

Reiterating that he has taken cognizance of the issue which AAP has raised, Khattar said he would be able to shed more light on the subject later.

Asked that AAP was threatening to disrupt his scheduled public engagements in Mahendragarh, the CM said: “Police will act as per the law if they create disturbance in my programmes.”

Khattar said as nobody has the right to disrupt programmes of the CM, in the same manner it is the duty of the state government to ensure that no one disturbs programmes of the Opposition political parties.

The contentious land deal

Haryana AAP leader Anurag Dhanda at a Friday press briefing had alleged that the family members of Neeraj Daftuar (former principal OSD to the CM) were at the centre of a contentious land deal which took place in 2022. The AAP leader demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

“The land which was bought by A.N.A Real Logistics two months ago for ₹2.73 crore was handed over to Daftuar family along with the company for ₹75 lakh only. In fact, A.N.A Real Logistics actually belonged to Neeraj Daftuar from Day One. He had formed this company to invest his ill-gotten money,” the AAP leader alleged.

Dhanda had alleged that A.N.A Real Logistics applied for a change of land use (CLU) permission on April 15 last year for setting up a non-agro warehouse on 36,396.41 square metre (about 8.99 acre) and a letter of intent for grant of CLU was issued by the Town and Country Planning Department on May 4 last year, in mere 12 working days. The AAP leader further said two days before the CLU was issued, A.N.A. Real Logistics and all its properties were transferred under a legal agreement to Neeraj Daftuar’s wife Anupam Daftuar and their son Aditya Daftuar for a mere ₹75 lakh.

When this deal took place, Neeraj was working as the principal OSD to the CM.

The spokesperson of the company had dismissed as false the allegations of the AAP.