Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar exhorts people to incorporate yoga into daily life

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday asked people to make yoga an integral part of their lives by devoting at least half an hour every day to it. The yoga day celebrations were organised across Haryana, with CM Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala attending events in Panipat and Panchkula respectively. (Sant Arora/HT)

Khattar, who was addressing a gathering at Panipat on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, said, “We can inspire others to do yoga only when we do it ourselves.”

“To stay healthy, we should make Yoga an integral part of our lives,” Khattar, who along with the other participants, performed yoga at the event, said. He added that everybody should devote at least 30 to 40 minutes to yoga every day. The chief minister also said his government was making efforts to promote yoga.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, meanwhile, took part in the celebrations at Panchkula and said yoga connects the world with India’s culture.

JP Nadda attends yoga event in Gurugram

The yoga day celebrations were also held in other parts of Haryana, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda participating in an event in Gurugram. BJP’s state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar was also present.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is “Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or yoga for the welfare of all in the form of “One World, One Family”. Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014.