Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s principal OSD quits

Principal officer on special duty to Haryana chief minister, Neeraj Daftuar has quit the chief minister’s office (CMO) after a six-year stint. Daftuar who was considered very close to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and handled public relations department in the CMO, submitted his resignation recently. He is likely to take care of the state BJP’s preparation for 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

A private individual, Daftuar was a key person in handling the political management of Khattar and was also instrumental in helping the CM decide key appointments of IAS and IPS officers. Daftuar told Hindustan Times that he has tendered his papers to focus on party’s 2024 poll campaign.

“I wanted sometime for myself and family also. The principal OSD to CM assignment being a high-pressure job had started telling on my health also,” he said.