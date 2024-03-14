 Haryana CM Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana CM Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi

Haryana CM Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi

ByAsian News International
Mar 14, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Says image of Haryana, built under the leadership of his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar, will be taken forward

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“The Prime Minister has blessed me. He said that Haryana has to be taken forward with strength by taking everyone together,” Saini said, adding that “the image of Haryana, which has been built under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, will be taken forward.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Haryana trust vote: CM Saini is a night watchman, says Congress

Saini won the floor test during a special session of the Haryana assembly on Wednesday.

“I come from a humble family in which no one is in politics. I’m just a BJP worker and today I’ve been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this is possible only in a party like the BJP,” he said in the assembly. “I have learnt everything from scratch from Khattar. I learnt even the minutest of things from him and how to maintain them,” Saini, who has been a confidant of the former chief minister, said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra had on Tuesday met governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing Khattar.

He took the oath as chief minister on Wednesday, while his cabinet comprises BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal besides Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Belonging to the other backward classes, Saini was appointed the state BJP president in October last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On