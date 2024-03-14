Haryana CM Nayab Saini calls on PM Modi

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“The Prime Minister has blessed me. He said that Haryana has to be taken forward with strength by taking everyone together,” Saini said, adding that “the image of Haryana, which has been built under the leadership of Manohar Lal Khattar, will be taken forward.”

Saini won the floor test during a special session of the Haryana assembly on Wednesday.

“I come from a humble family in which no one is in politics. I’m just a BJP worker and today I’ve been given such a big opportunity. I must say that this is possible only in a party like the BJP,” he said in the assembly. “I have learnt everything from scratch from Khattar. I learnt even the minutest of things from him and how to maintain them,” Saini, who has been a confidant of the former chief minister, said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra had on Tuesday met governor Bandaru Dattatreya to formally stake claim to form the government in the state, replacing Khattar.

He took the oath as chief minister on Wednesday, while his cabinet comprises BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Jai Parkash Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, and Banwari Lal besides Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Belonging to the other backward classes, Saini was appointed the state BJP president in October last year.