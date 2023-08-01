Attack on VHP procession in Nuh seems to be part of big conspiracy: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the scale of violence in Nuh district and a “pre-planned attack” on the annual religious procession when it was passing through a communally-sensitive region points towards a bigger conspiracy. Shops and shaties set ablaze by miscreants in Sector 67 near Badshahpur village after the communal violence in Nuh, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A day after violence erupted in Nuh during the VHP-Bajrang Dal shobha yatra when the devotees were marching towards a temple, chief minister Khattar chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing situation and said the troublemakers will not be spared.

Home minister Anil Vij was present in the meeting, while DGP PK Agrawal and ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, who are camping in Nuh, attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

The BJP-JJP coalition government, which has been left red-faced by the size and scale of the arson in Nuh where the rioters attacked police stations, torched vehicles, resorted to stone pelting and used fire arms, said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

According to Khattar, in Monday’s violence, five people were killed, including three civilians and two home guards. The police have lodged 44 first information reports (FIRs) while over 70 people have been detained. The scores of police personnel injured include three cops who received bullet injuries and were on ventilators.

“It was a pre-planned attack that points towards a larger conspiracy as the Samajik Yatra, which was attacked, has been taking place annually for the past several years,” said Khattar, pointing out that among the arsonists included outsiders also.

“The authorities are investigating the incident further to ascertain the underlying causes and potential motives behind it. Efforts are underway to identify individuals involved in the incident and persons outside the Nuh area.”

Reiterating that there seems to be a larger conspiracy at play to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state, he said anti-social elements didn’t just target members of the religious procession but also the cops, thereby managing to disrupt the yatra.

Earlier, Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who was also present in meeting chaired by Khattar, had announced a probe into the violence.

He said the state government officials have been ordered to investigate the entire matter and that whosoever is guilty will not be spared.

The home minister said the incident did not appear to be spontaneous and that it was masterminded by elements who are against peace. He said violence in Nuh was unfortunate as both communities lived together peacefully in Nuh.

“It was masterminded by someone with the target to disturb peace of the country and the state. The anti-social elements had collected stones and fired bullets...it did not happen suddenly…therefore, an inquiry has been set up in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared,” said Vij in a statement, appealing to political parties to not play politics over the Nuh episode.

