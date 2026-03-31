Haryana CM orders real-time tracking of medicines available at govt hospitals

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday directed the health department to maintain real-time digital records of medicines in government hospitals and warned that strict action will be taken against doctors prescribing medicines from outside without recording non-availability. CM Nayab Singh Saini said that shortage of medicines at any level will not be tolerated. (Sourced)

Chairing a review meeting about the state’s healthcare services, the CM said that chief medical officers (CMOs) will be responsible for ensuring compliance of the instructions.

As all government hospitals will have to maintain medicine records on a real-time in a centralised portal, the doctors will be able to check the availability of medicines in their respective hospitals, leaving no scope for prescribing medicines from outside.

“If any doctor still prescribes outside medicines, they must explicitly state on the OPD slip that the medicine is unavailable in the hospital,” Saini directed while reviewing availability of medicines, status of medical equipment, OPD management, staffing of doctors and paramedics, procurement systems, and quality of patient care.

Saini said that shortage of medicines at any level will not be tolerated. He also directed that annual empanelment of suppliers be undertaken and CMOs should communicate medicine requirements to empanelled agencies at least four days in advance to avoid shortages.

While directing officials to curb the practice of “unnecessarily prescribing outside medicines”, the CM said that concerned authorities should ensure patients are not burdened with additional expenses and receive treatment within government facilities.

Cameras to monitor mechanised sweeping machines

CM Saini on Monday ordered the installation of cameras on mechanised sweeping machines and introduced penalty provisions to ensure accountability of sanitation agencies. Reviewing the GPS-based waste collection system, the CM directed officials to ensure effective monitoring. Officers were also informed that radio frequency identification (RFID)-based systems had been integrated to make waste collection more organised and transparent.

To strengthen supervision of sweeping operations, officials said four cameras will be installed on each sweeping machine, facing forward, on top, underneath and at the rear, enabling comprehensive monitoring during cleaning work.

Further tightening accountability, sanitation agencies will be required to submit video footage of their work along with monthly bills whenever verification is sought. A penalty of ₹1,250 per hour has been introduced to prevent negligence.

Uniform dress code for safai karmcharis across state

Stressing the welfare of safai karmcharis, the CM directed that they be provided with uniforms, shoes, and other essential safety equipment. He said that special attention should be given to the safety and convenience of safai karmcharis so they can perform their duties effectively. Saini has directed that a uniform dress code be implemented for safai karmcharis across Haryana, a government spokesperson said. The CM directed officials to identify suitable locations for installing water harvesting systems across the state. He directed that areas facing drainage issues should be identified and alternative solutions should be adopted.