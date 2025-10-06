Haryana CM Saini in Japan to attract investment, enhance industrial, tech cooperation

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will reach Tokyo on October 6 morning ahead of his back to back official engagements with Japan’s ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of economy, trade and industry. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini boards a train to New Delhi, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sourced: X)

Saini, who on Sunday embarked on an official three-day visit to Japan, will focus on strengthening economic, industrial and cultural collaboration between Haryana and Japan. The objective of the visit is to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase Haryana as a leading destination for global investors, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister will hold discussions with Miyaji Takuma, state minister for foreign affairs, and Koga Yuichiro, state minister for economy, trade and industry, to explore avenues of cooperation in trade, investment, and technology transfer.

Saini is slated to participate in a series of programmes at the embassy of India in Tokyo. The chief minister will also meet senior representatives of JETRO, AISIN, Air Water, TASI, NAMBU, DENSO, SOJITZ, Nissin Foods, Kawakin Holdings, Sumitomo Corporation, and Toppan to discuss investment opportunities in Haryana. He will also hold a formal interaction with the governor of Shimane Prefecture. The day will conclude with a community event featuring the celebration of the Gita Mahotsav at the Embassy of India, Tokyo.

On October 7, Saini will travel to Osaka, via Shinkansen (bullet train), to participate in the World Expo 2025. He will inaugurate the Haryana state zone and interact with Japanese mayors and business leaders at the expo site. The chief minister will also meet the leadership of major Japanese corporations including Kyocera, Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components, Horiba Ltd., and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan. In the evening, he will take part in an investment road show in Osaka to showcase Haryana’s industrial ecosystem and invite Japanese investors to establish units in the state.

On October 8, the chief minister will meet the management of Suzuki and later visit the Kubota plant in Osaka for discussions on advanced manufacturing. His engagements also include a meeting with the governor of Osaka Prefecture. Following these meetings, Saini will depart for India, while the delegation led by the industries minister Rao Narbir Singh will continue the visit.

Speaking about his Japan visit, Saini said many Japanese companies are already operating in Haryana. He said that in the state budget, the government had announced the establishment of 10 new IMTs (Industrial Model Townships), and suitable locations for them are currently being identified. He said that many investors are keen to invest in Haryana, and during his visit to Japan, he will also hold separate meetings with potential investors.