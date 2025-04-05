Menu Explore
Haryana collects 39,153 crore as SGST in FY24-25, exceeds budget target

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2025 07:32 AM IST

Against the Budget target of ₹37,498 crore for SGST for 2024-25, the excise and taxation department collected ₹39,153 crore, exceeding the target by ₹1,655 crore, excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said was quoted as saying in the statement.

The excise and taxation department collected 39,153 crore as state goods and services tax (SGST) in 2024-25, exceeding the target for the fiscal year by 1,655 crore, an official statement said here on Friday.

Additionally, for the entire FY25, Haryana's total gross GST collection was ₹1,19,362 crore, a 16% rise from 2023-24.
Additionally, for the entire FY25, Haryana’s total gross GST collection was 1,19,362 crore, a 16% rise from 2023-24. (HT File)

Against the Budget target of 37,498 crore for SGST for 2024-25, the excise and taxation department collected 39,153 crore, exceeding the target by 1,655 crore, excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said was quoted as saying in the statement. Singh said Haryana delivered exceptional performance in GST collections, surpassing its GST revenue targets for FY25 as well as the national growth averages. He said Haryana’s total gross GST collection for March 2025 stands at 10,648 crore, reflecting a 12% increase year-on-year. The national average growth rate for March 2025 is 8.79 %, placing Haryana at the sixth highest spot in growth percentage among major states, the statement said.

Additionally, for the entire FY25, Haryana’s total gross GST collection was 1,19,362 crore, a 16% rise from 2023-24. This is the highest growth rate among all states, exceeding the national average of 10%, it said. Haryana’s SGST collection (pre-IGST settlement) for 2024-25 stands at 23,285 crore, reflecting a 15% increase over 2023-24. This represents the second highest growth rate among major states, while the national average growth rate is 10%.

After the IGST settlement, Haryana’s SGST collection for 2024-25 totals to 39,743 crore, 14% higher than the previous fiscal year. The national growth average in this category stands at 11%.Singh said, “This outstanding performance demonstrates Haryana’s continued commitment to effective tax administration and fiscal management, further solidifying its position as a key contributor to the national economy.” For 2024-25, the state government had allocated a Budget target of 61,950 crore for the excise and taxation department while the net collection was 63,371 crore.

The collection under excise duty amounted to 12,701 crore, exceeding the Budget target of 12,650 crore, and showing a growth of 12% over last year’s collection. The collection under VAT and CST reached 11,517 crore, reflecting a 1.6% increase over last year’s collection.

Follow Us On