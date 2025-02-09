Haryana Congress decides to fight MC polls on party symbol

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan on Sunday announced that the Congress party will contest the upcoming mayoral and municipal corporations (MCs) councillors polls on the party symbol and said that the Congress members interested in contesting the elections can submit their application forms by February 11. Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan on Sunday announced that the Congress party will contest the upcoming mayoral and municipal corporations (MCs) councillors polls on the party symbol and said that the Congress members interested in contesting the elections can submit their application forms by February 11. (HT File)

Bhan said that the party will also contest “municipal council’s chairman” elections on party symbol. He, however, said that the Congress will not contest municipal committee election on the party symbol, as these elections symbolises brotherhood.

He said if any Congress member wants to contest the municipal council’s ward councillor seat, such aspirants can contact the committee formed by the Pradesh Congress Committee for local body elections in their respective districts. This will help determine whether they will contest on the party symbol or not, he said.

The Haryana Congress chief said that applicants must submit their application forms to the in-charge or convener of the local body election district committee, formed by the Pradesh Congress, by 5pm on February 11 so that further proceedings can be completed without delay.

The state Congress president also said that the party has decided to demand that the elections be conducted using ballot papers. He said a party delegation will meet State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday to raise this demand. He said Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are not being allotted seats as per reservation norms in the state and that this issue will also be taken up with the SEC.

The general elections in seven municipal corporations (MCs), four municipal councils, and 21 municipal committees of the state will be held on March 2.

However, polling to elect Panipat MC will be held on March 9. The counting of votes of all the MCs, including Panipat, councils and other committees will be held on March 12.

The SEC has announced to hold polls in eight municipal corporations—Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced to contest the municipal corporation and municipal council elections on the party symbol.

The nomination filing exercise will begin on February 11.