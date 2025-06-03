Haryana Congress restructuring: Party high command takes appointment of district chiefs in its own hands

Altering the process for appointing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Haryana, the Congress high command will now exercise greater control in such appointments. The DCC appointments will be made after a gap of 11 years in the state. Party in-charge for Haryana affairs, BK Hariprasad at a briefing on Monday said that the new process for appointing DCC presidents which was ratified at Congress Working Committee meetings at Belgaum and Ahmedabad has been executed in Gujarat as a pilot project with success. (HT File)

“Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and party MP, Rahul Gandhi will hold meetings with senior party functionaries and AICC appointed observers on June 4 to direct us in this regard,’’ Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said on Monday.

In a clear departure from the party’s earlier policy to allow state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party (CLP) leaders finalise appointments of DCC presidents, the party will now rely on the feedback and recommendation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed observers before making such appointments.

“AICC observers have been appointed in each of the 22 districts. Each AICC observer along with three Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers will take feedback from every district,” said Bhan.

Hariprasad said that earlier DCC presidents were appointed following consultations with state Congress president and CLP leader. “The process, however, now stands changed. AICC and PCC observers will give a call to everyone who is a member of the party and has worked for the Congress for five years to stake claim for being appointed as DCC president. Party leaders from the districts can also stake claim. Also, individuals working with non-governmental organisations who are Congress supporters can also apply,’’ Hariprasad said.

The party in charge said that application forms will be filled up and the AICC observers and PCC observers will make efforts for having a consensus on the choice of DCC presidents. “If they fail to reach a consensus, then a panel of three names will be prepared from which the district president will be picked by the Congress high command. Individuals in the 35-55 age group will be ideally suited. However, senior leaders can also be considered by Rahul Gandhi. We will have DCC presidents appointed in a month,’’ Hariprasad said.

The party in charge said that Congress has had success in appointments through this process in Gujarat.

Hariprasad said that the Central Election Committee of the party will also have the DCC presidents on board and they will have a say in distribution of tickets for elections. “This is the view of Rahul Gandhi,’’ he added.

On the appointment of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the assembly, the party in charge said that the decision conveyed by the central observers Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Partap Bajwa in this regard will be implemented. “I am not here to argue on the appointment of CLP leader,’’ said Hariprasad while ducking the question.

The central observers appointed by AICC included Jagdish Thakore, Manickam Tagore, Varsha Gaikwad, Amar Singh, GC Chandrasekhar, Girish Chodankar, Qazi Nizamuddin, Vijay Inder Singla, Lalji Desai, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Jai Singh Agrawal, Rafeek Khan, Bhuwan Kapri, Vinod Sultanpuri, Prakash Joshi, Manoj Chauhan, Christopher Tilak, Jagdish Jangid, Srinivas B.V. and Amit Vij.