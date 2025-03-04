Haryana: Cops crack Congress worker’s murder, Jhajjar man arrest

Rohtak police on Monday cracked the murder of Himani Narwal, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi highway, with the arrest of a man who had befriended the 22-year-old Congress worker around one-and-half years ago. The accused, Sachin Kumar, in police custody in Rohtak on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused, identified as Sachin Kumar alias Dhillu, strangled Himani to death with the wire of a mobile phone charger following an altercation.

Sachin, 30, a resident of Khairpur village in Jhajjar, was arrested following an investigation led by a special investigation team (SIT), police said. The accused, who is married and has two children, owns a mobile repair shop at Kanonda village in Jhajjar. He was produced before a local court on Monday which granted a three-day police remand for further investigation.

On Sunday, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya had formed a three-member SIT to probe the case.

Himani Narwal’s body was discovered on March 1.

According to additional director general of police (ADGP) Krishan Kumar Rao, after detailed questioning, Sachin told us that had been in contact with Himani through social media for about one-and-half years and had been visiting her house in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak, frequently over the past six to seven months.

“On February 27 around 9 pm, Sachin visited Himani’s house and stayed overnight. The next day, an argument broke out between them over an undisclosed issue. During the altercation, Sachin tied Himani’s hands with her dupatta and strangled her using a mobile phone charger. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase along with a bloodstained quilt,” the ADGP said.

“After the murder, Sachin stole Himani’s mobile phone, laptop and jewellery, which he later stored at his shop in Jhajjar. He used her scooty to transport the stolen items to his shop. On the night of February 28, Sachin took an auto-rickshaw from Vijay Nagar to Delhi bypass and then a bus to Sampla, which is around 26km from Vijay Nagar. From Sampla bus stand, he walked nearly 80 metres before abandoning the suitcase in the bushes,” Rao added.

The ADGP said police, with the help of a cyber team, traced and arrested Sachin.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Himani following an altercation, claiming it was not a planned murder. However, he later attempted to conceal the evidence. With the assistance of the cyber team, we were able to track and arrest him. We have also recovered Himani’s stolen belongings from the accused’s shop,” the ADGP said.

A senior police officer said that Sachin had bite marks and scratches on his hands indicating that Himani had tried to defend herself during the attack. The post-mortem was conducted at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), and a report is awaited.

The police said they had detained two men from Delhi on Sunday night on suspicion of involvement in the crime. One of them, Sachin, was arrested, while the other was released after questioning, as no evidence was found against him.

Himani’s family, who had refused to cremate the body until the culprit was arrested, performed her last rites on Monday evening.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajneesh Kumar said Himani, who hailed from Sonepat’s Rindhana village, was pursuing LLB (Bachelor of Laws) after completing BSc. “She had been living alone at her house in Vijay Nagar area of Rohtak for several years,” the DSP said.