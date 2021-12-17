Haryana dental recruitment scam: Plea seeking court-monitoring of probe sent to chief justice

Hearing a petition seeking court-monitoring of the Vigilance Bureau investigation into Haryana’s dental surgeon recruitment scam, a Punjab and Haryana high court division bench on Thursday forwarded it to the HC chief justice.

The matter was listed before the bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain, which while recording that “we are of the considered opinion that this writ petition is in the public interest and should be listed as per roster,” sent it to the high court registry, directing that it be listed before the appropriate bench as per roster after obtaining orders from the chief justice.

The plea has been filed by Sabka Mangal Ho, a Haryana-based NGO, also demanding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be directed to register an enforcement case information report into the FIR registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau.

“Time has come when the problem of corruption and money laundering needs to be analysed in the context of its potential implications for fundamental rights and human rights of the general public at large,” the plea says, adding that corruption not only poses a significant danger to the quality of governance, but also threatens, in an accelerated manner, the very foundation of India’s democracy, rule of law and statehood. Thus, asking for a court-monitored probe.

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on November 18 had arrested a 2016-batch HCS officer Anil Nagar, posted as deputy secretary in the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in connection with the dental surgeon recruitment scam. The recruitment was being carried out by the HPSC. A total of ₹3.5 crore cash has already been recovered so far during the course of investigation.