Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala visits his constituency Uchana Kalan after 13 months

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who along with other leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance had been facing farmers’ protests over the Centre’s three agriculture laws, on Sunday visited his constituency Uchana Kalan in Jind district after a gap of 13 months.

Taking a potshot at the 22 of the 32 Punjab-based farmer outfits’ decision to contest the upcoming assembly polls in the neighbouring state under the banner of ‘Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’, Dushyant said it was now proved that these farmer leaders were doing politics in the name of farmers’ rights.

“Our government has taken strict action against those officers who were found on the wrong side of the law and investigation has been started against them. The panchayat elections in the state will be conducted after the Haryana and Punjab high court’s decision on providing 50% reservation to women in the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and we are hoping that the verdict will come in the government’s favour,” he said while taking part in some events in the segment.

Dushyant last visited Uchana Kalan on November 20, 2020.

Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal too reached Narwana town of Jind district on Sunday.