Haryana doctors call of strike

The Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors on Thursday called off their agitation after a meeting with state officials.

An official spokesperson said a consensus was reached on multiple issues between the government and the doctors in the meeting and the doctors decided to withdraw the agitation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government had on Tuesday imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to check the strike during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently given in-principle approval to creating a specialist cadre for MS or MD doctors.

Further, the doctors will not be given any administrative work and will practice only in their respective specialisation. In addition, the specialist-cadre post for experts will be designated as consultant or senior consultant.