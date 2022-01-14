Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana doctors call of strike
The Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) doctors on Thursday called off their agitation after a meeting with state officials
The spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently given in-principle approval to creating a specialist cadre for MS or MD doctors. (iStock)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

An official spokesperson said a consensus was reached on multiple issues between the government and the doctors in the meeting and the doctors decided to withdraw the agitation.

The government had on Tuesday imposed the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to check the strike during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently given in-principle approval to creating a specialist cadre for MS or MD doctors.

Further, the doctors will not be given any administrative work and will practice only in their respective specialisation. In addition, the specialist-cadre post for experts will be designated as consultant or senior consultant.

