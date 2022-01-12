Haryana doctors’ strike gets mixed response in Panchkula, Ambala

The call for strike by government doctors under the banner of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMS) witnessed a mixed response in Panchkula and Ambala, as OPD services remained operational at the civil hospitals.

Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said: “A few doctors went on strike, but OPD services continued as doctors on contract attended to the patients. Even some regular doctors were on duty but did not mark their attendance.”

At the Ambala civil hospital, too, doctors were seen working throughout the day. Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, who reached the hospital early morning to ensure smooth working, said: “All patients coming to the hospitals in Ambala were attended at the OPDs, though a few doctors were on casual leave and 25 are in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.”

At the sub-divisional hospital in Ambala Cantt, the assembly constituency of health minister Anil Vij, a few doctors protested in the morning, but attended to the patients thereafter, an official of the health department said.

Doctors have been demanding the creation of a special cadre for specialist doctors in Haryana, restoration of 40% reservation policy and end to the process of direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

Even as the government has enforced the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning health workers from resorting to such measures for six months, one of the protesting doctors at the Panchkula civil hospital warned of escalating the protest.

The doctor, who did not wish to be named, said: “Our demands have not been met by the government for over two years now, forcing us to protest. Today, only OPD services were impacted, but if the government fails to listen to us within two days, we will go on a complete strike from January 14. Even emergency services will be impacted.”

Even State Haryana Civil Medical Surgeons president Dr Jasbir Parmar confirmed they have decided to go ahead with the strike starting January 14.