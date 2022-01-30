Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana Education Board superintendent booked for molesting colleague

Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Haryana Education Board superintendent was booked for molesting a colleague in Zirakpur on Saturday.

The accused, Ram Lal Hans of Panchkula, owns a property dealing office in Zirakpur. The victim, a resident of Manimajra, said the accused had claimed that he could help her get groceries from the army canteen. On finding the canteen closed, he took her to his office in Zirakpur and molested her.

The victim managed to escape, and lodged a complaint with the Panchkula district education officer, but he did not take any action. Later, she approached the women’s police station in Panchkula, where a zero FIR was lodged, and the case was transferred to Zirakpur.

Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said, “We are carrying out raids at different hideouts, and will soon arrest the accused.”

