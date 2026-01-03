Haryana: Ensure complete resolution before disposing of plaints, Saini tells DCs

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that information regarding Samadhan Shivir is widely and effectively communicated to the general public through various means. During the meeting it was informed that a total of 17,699 complaints were resolved from July 2025 to December 2025. (HT Photo)

While chairing the state-level review meeting of Samadhan Shivir on Friday with all DCs through video conferencing, CM said that citizens should be clearly informed about the dates and timings of the shivirs so that they can register their grievances and seek timely redressal.

CM Saini said that complaints received during such camps should be forwarded by the DCs with specific remarks. He also directed that no complaint should be disposed of or closed at the district level until its complete resolution is ensured.

During the meeting it was informed that a total of 17,699 complaints were resolved from July 2025 to December 2025 during the Samadhan Shivirs being held every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 12 pm in the offices of all DCs and sub-divisional officers (Civil) across the state. During these Shivir, citizens can directly submit their grievances.

CM warns against crop procurement lapses

CM Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state government is fully committed to procuring every grain of farmers’ produce at minimum support price, and warned of strict action against officials if found involved in irregularities.

Chairing a meeting on crop procurement, Saini directed the concerned officials to ensure strict field-level monitoring during the procurement season. Any collusion between officials and commission agents will attract heavy penalties, Saini said, adding that end-to-end monitoring from the farms to mandis will be carried out through the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. He also said that any fraudulent procurement will not be tolerated and instructed the concerned departments to ensure transparency and accountability at every level.

Later, Saini released ₹217.36 crore to 5,794 beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana-I (DAYALU). Officials said ₹1,881.35 crore has so far been disbursed to nearly 50,000 beneficiaries under the scheme, which provides financial aid to low-income families for accidental death or permanent disability.

With inputs from PTI