Haryana: Ex-cooperative devp federation chairperson, son booked for fraud

Yamunanagar police have booked former Haryana State Cooperative Development Federation (HARCOFED) chairperson Rameshwar Chauhan and his son Varun Chauhan for allegedly duping former civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya of about ₹50 lakh.

Chauhan has, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and accused Dr Dahiya and his son Paritosh Dahiya of not adhering to the conditions in a petrol pump partnership deal.

Dr Dahiya was working as a medical superintendent when the alleged transaction took place and joined as the civil surgeon in 2020. He retired in February this year and was recently appointed as the state co-convener of the BJP’s Doctor Cell after he joined the saffron party last month.

He said a complaint was filed with the economic cell of the police in October last year.

Now, on a local court’s order on May 17, an FIR was registered under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC at sector 17 HUDA police station, the police said.

Chauhan, a senior BJP leader, said, “A legal notice was sent to him (Dr Dahiya) to which he replied that rather we owe him, which is false. Meanwhile, a compromise was underway with the involvement of some senior leaders but he filed the complaint.”