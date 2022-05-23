Haryana: Ex-cooperative devp federation chairperson, son booked for fraud
Yamunanagar police have booked former Haryana State Cooperative Development Federation (HARCOFED) chairperson Rameshwar Chauhan and his son Varun Chauhan for allegedly duping former civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya of about ₹50 lakh.
Chauhan has, meanwhile, refuted the allegations and accused Dr Dahiya and his son Paritosh Dahiya of not adhering to the conditions in a petrol pump partnership deal.
Dr Dahiya was working as a medical superintendent when the alleged transaction took place and joined as the civil surgeon in 2020. He retired in February this year and was recently appointed as the state co-convener of the BJP’s Doctor Cell after he joined the saffron party last month.
He said a complaint was filed with the economic cell of the police in October last year.
Now, on a local court’s order on May 17, an FIR was registered under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC at sector 17 HUDA police station, the police said.
Chauhan, a senior BJP leader, said, “A legal notice was sent to him (Dr Dahiya) to which he replied that rather we owe him, which is false. Meanwhile, a compromise was underway with the involvement of some senior leaders but he filed the complaint.”
Scope of corruption in Haryana has become negligible: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday said various digital-driven initiatives started in the past over seven years have made the scope of corruption in the state negligible. Khattar said the BJP worked in the direction of its election manifesto to give transparent, clean administration and corruption-free governance. The chief minister said Haryana has set an example for other states in agriculture and industry as well as in sports and education.
Haryana: BJP’s Rohtak MP trains gun at Khattar; former minister Grover
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Sunday hit out at Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former co-operative minister Manish Grover. Apologising for his remarks on the Congress and its leader Deepender Hooda last year, the Rohtak MP said he had made the “biggest mistake of his life” by giving a statement in favour of Grover.
2 farmers get trapped in tubewell pit in Hisar; army, NDRF join rescue op
Two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed when they went down to carry out some maintenance work at Hisar's Saharwa village on Sunday morning, police said. The farmers have been identified as Jaipal Hooda and Jagdish, who had gone down to fix the tubewell motor. At least three more persons were also present on the mouth of the well.
Two men shot dead in Hisar, gang rivalry suspected
Two men were shot dead near Hisar's Puthi Samain village on Sunday, police said. The victims, Amit Kumar and Sandeep, both aged 25 and residents of Rohtak's Nindana village, were travelling in a car when they were intercepted. Couple on bike mowed down in Yamunanagar A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Kulpur village on Shahabad-Jagadhri road in Yamunanagar on Sunday. A case was registered at Chappar police station.
When they have chai together, they drink it from the same glass. Afzal, 21, and Sabeena, 19, are in love. Afzal is wearing black jeans and a very tight brown shirt. Sabeena is in a blue kurta paired with a flowery dupatta. They married a year ago. “It was a love marriage,” she points out. “Our parents were not in favour of the marriage,” Afzal adds. The lovers like many traits about each other.
