Haryana farm unions protest, observe ‘betrayal day’

Farmers associated with different unions staged protests across state and observed ‘betrayal day’ on Monday.

On call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) the protesters observed January 31 as ‘betrayal day’ and accused the Centre of not fulfilling promises made to the SKM leaders last month.

In Karnal, members of BKU (Charuni) and BKU (Tikait) held protests separately. They exchanged heated arguments accusing each other of betrayal. Members of the Tikait group alleged that BKU (Charuni) has cheated the farmers and now are contesting the Punjab assembly elections as Charuni has political ambitions.

The protesting farmers carried out a funeral procession and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the mini-secretariat and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President seeking his intervention as the Centre did not fulfil any of the promises made to the farm leaders in a letter on December 9, 2021, including formation of a committee on the issue of MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and compensation to families of those who lost their lives during the year-long agitation.

In Kaithal, women joined the protest under the banner of BKU (Charuni) in large numbers and slammed the Centre for not fulfilling the promises made to farm leaders when they lifted their protest last year.

“We cannot forget the humiliation we faced for over a year and now the government has turned back from its promises. But we will continue our fight as per directions of the Morcha leaders until all promises are fulfilled,” said a woman protester outside Kaithal mini-secretariat.

Similar protests were reported at the district headquarters in Kurukshetra and Panipat as well where farmers participated in large numbers and burnt effigies.

SKM leader Inderjit Singh, who led the protest march in Rohtak, said the Union government is yet to fulfil the promises it made to the protesting farmers.

“Centre and state governments have breached the trust of farmers. We have submitted a memorandum on the name of the Haryana governor to demand withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 (amended by the government) and the Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act,” he added.

He demanded removal of Union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni from the cabinet in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Amarjeet Mohri, a BKU (Charuni) farmer leader in Ambala, said other than the promises made earlier, we are demanding proper drainage system in fields and compensation for farmers whose fields got destroyed in the recent rains.

Farmers said it was promised by the government that cases lodged against them will be taken back and compensation will be given accordingly, but nothing has been done so far.

In Yamunanagar, farmers gathered at the DC office and burnt an effigy of PM Modi. They submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned.