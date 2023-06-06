Haryana: Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway at Shahbad demanding sunflower MSP

Agitated over the Haryana government’s decision not to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP), farmers from the region blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (National Highway-44) near Shahbad in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday.

Farmers blocking the Delhi-Chandigarh highway near Shahbad in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday. The highway was blocked on a call given by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni as the deadline given to the Haryana government to start procurement on MSP of ₹ 6,400 a quintal expired on Monday. (HT Photo)

The highway was blocked on a call given by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni as the deadline given to the government to start procurement on MSP of ₹6,400 a quintal expired on Monday.

Amid heavy police deployment and barricading, the farmers gathered at the Shahbad grain market in the morning and decided to block the highway as their talks with the administration failed to yield any result.

Led by Charuni, the farmers crossed barricades and blocked the highway by parking their tractor-trailers laden with sunflower seed.

In the absence of government agencies, the farmers alleged that they are being forced to sell their produce to private buyers at ₹4,000 a quintal against the MSP of ₹6,400.

Farmers: Facing loss of up to ₹12,000 per acre

On May 30, the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department issued a notice declaring that sunflower seeds and bajra had been included in the list of crops covered under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY), which means that government agencies will not procure these crops on MSP but will provide ₹1,000 a quintal to farmers for selling their produce to private buyers.

The farmers said the move will lead to a loss of ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 per acre so they will continue their protest until the government agencies procure their produce on MSP.

Traffic diverted via link roads

“We will not end this protest until the government begins procurement on MSP, even we are ready to face police action,” said Charuni.

Kurukshetra superintendent of police Surinder Bhoria said traffic on the highway has been diverted via link roads and the police have been deputed to assist commuters. He said talks with protesters to lift the blockade were underway.

Farmers face off with police in Ambala

Farmers protesting at the grain market in Ambala cantonment’s Mohra for the past four days were on Tuesday removed by the police.

The farmers, led by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh faction of BKU, had on Monday locked the gate of the market committee while protesting against the government.

The dharna outside the office continued for the second day and a huge police force arrived around noon to remove the protesters from the site.

Tejveer Singh, a spokesperson of the faction, said the state government had betrayed the farmers by not purchasing the crop despite fixing the MSP at ₹6,450. “The anti-farmer policies of this government have forced us to protest and now they are snatching our right to protest through force,” he added.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal in Ambala)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Mohan Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.