Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farmers demand compensation for pink bollworm damage
chandigarh news

Haryana farmers demand compensation for pink bollworm damage

Farmers from different parts of Haryana staged a protest in Karnal demanding compensation for damage to the cotton crop due pink bollworm
Amid heavy police deployment, hundreds of farmers from the cotton belt of Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts reached Karnal and staged a dharna outside the Mini Secretariat, demanding compensation for pink bollworm damage on the pattern of Punjab. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 04:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Farmers from different parts of Haryana staged a protest in Karnal on Monday, demanding compensation for damage to the cotton crop due pink bollworm.

Amid heavy police deployment, hundreds of farmers from the cotton belt of Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad and Bhiwani districts reached Karnal and staged a dharna outside the Mini Secretariat, demanding compensation on the pattern of Punjab.

The farmers also took out a march in the evening, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to farmers’ issues.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, Mandeep Nathwan, president, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sanghrash Samiti, said thousands of the acres of standing cotton crop were destroyed by pink bollworm and rainfall, but the government had not given them any compensation, while the Congress government in Punjab had provided a compensation of 17,000 per acre to the aggrieved farmers. The protesters threatened to intensify their agitation if their demand for compensation was not accepted soon.

