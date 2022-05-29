Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry
chandigarh news

Haryana farmers, traders facing existential crisis due to govt policies: Cong’s Shruti Choudhry

Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during her visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday
Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got rousing welcome on her way to Bhiwani. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Published on May 29, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana Congress working president Shruti Choudhry got a rousing welcome during her visit to Bhiwani from Delhi on Saturday.

She was welcomed by former Congress ministers Subhash Batra and Krishan Murti Hooda and other party workers on her way to Bhiwani.

Interacting with media, Shruti alleged that farmers and small traders of Haryana are facing existential crisis due to government policies geared towards “pampering crony capitalism and permeating corruption”.

“Residents of Haryana are facing 10 to 12 hour power cuts daily. In Haryana, Adani Power Ltd has reneged on its agreement to supply 1,424MW power daily to our power utilities for 25 years at 2.94 per unit as per agreement with the firm in 2008. Haryana is wrestling with intermediate power purchase agreements, often purchasing it at the exorbitant rates while our thermal plants are in disarray due to coal shortage,” she added.

She demanded an apology from the government to the people of Haryana and a relief package to farmers, traders and industries for undue hardship caused in scorching summer.

