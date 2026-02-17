Haryana: Fatehabad court sentences MP man to 10-year jail in 2019 NDPS case

A local court in Fatehabad on Monday sentenced a Madhya Pradesh resident to 10-year of rigorous imprisonment in an 2019 NDPS case. A fine of ₹1 lakh has also been imposed on the convict. (File)

The convict has been identified as Dashrath, alias Kamal, of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

Additional district and sessions judge Hemant Yadav sent the accused to ten-year jail term under various sections of the NDPS act. The judge also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh. In default of payment of the fine, he will have to undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment, court further said.

Fatehabad district attorney Devender Mittal said that the case dates back to April 17, 2019, when Ratia police arrested the Madhya Pradesh resident with 3.550 kg of opium from Chimo bus stand.

“The accused tried to run away after seeing the police team and he was chased by cops. On checking his bag, opium of 3.550 kg was recovered. He told cops that Surjit Sodhiyan, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur had given him opium at Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on April 16 and asked him to sell the same in Ratia and neighbouring areas of Punjab. He came in a train to Tohana in Fatehabad and from there he boarded a bus to Ratia to sell the drugs. Surjit offered him some money to sell opium,” the District attorney added.

Mittal further said that the other accused Surjit was declared proclaimed offender (PO) and his sentence will be pronounced after his arrest.