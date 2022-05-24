Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl
chandigarh news

Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

On hearing screams of the girl, a passerby went inside a closed factory and caught the man red-handed while sexually assaulting his daughter
A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari’s Dharuhera area, police said on Monday. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on May 24, 2022 04:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari’s Dharuhera area, police said on Monday.

On hearing screams of the girl, a passerby went inside the closed factory and caught the man red-handed while sexually assaulting his daughter. He later took the accused man to the Dharuhera police station, where he was arrested.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said the man has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and the girl has been admitted to a hospital.

