Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari’s Dharuhera area, police said on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On hearing screams of the girl, a passerby went inside the closed factory and caught the man red-handed while sexually assaulting his daughter. He later took the accused man to the Dharuhera police station, where he was arrested.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said the man has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and the girl has been admitted to a hospital.