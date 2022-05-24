Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl
A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari’s Dharuhera area, police said on Monday.
On hearing screams of the girl, a passerby went inside the closed factory and caught the man red-handed while sexually assaulting his daughter. He later took the accused man to the Dharuhera police station, where he was arrested.
A spokesperson of Rewari police said the man has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and the girl has been admitted to a hospital.
-
Hisar: Body of one farmer retrieved from tubewell pit
A day after two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed on them at Hisar's Siarwa village, army and NDRF teams pulled out the body of one of them in the wee hours of Monday. Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and district administrative officials attended the funeral of Jagdish's.
-
Life story of famous ragini singer Dada Lakhmi wins accolades at Haryana int’l film fest
Dada Lakhmi, a Haryanvi film based on the life story of state's famous poet and ragini singer Pandit Lakhmi Chand, drew a huge crowd and dominated the concluding day of the Haryana International Film Festival. Directed and co-written by actor Yashpal Sharma, the 2.5 hour feature film is a heartfelt tribute to Chand, who is fondly called Dada Lakhmi. The movie is based on the life story of the legend born in 1903.
-
Haryana: 3 held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case
Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded ₹80 lakh in ransom. Three of the four kidnappers have been arrested, while two of them also sustained bullet injuries. Two kidnappers were shot in legs in retaliatory fire and the victim was rescued. The accused have been identified as Saurabh, Neeraj, Ankur and Parveen of Muzaffarnagar.
-
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of central schemes on May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government on May 31. A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts.
-
Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics