Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana fertiliser fraud: HSSCA director held after 7 years

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 02, 2025 07:16 AM IST

A senior official from the crime branch confirmed that official records contained incriminating evidence against Brar, leading to his arrest.

Seven years after the fertiliser scam came to light, the Haryana State Crime Branch on Friday arrested Haryana State Seed Certification Agency (HSSCA) director Jagdeep Singh Brar.

While the police sought a three-day remand, the court instead sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
While the police sought a three-day remand, the court instead sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior official from the crime branch confirmed that official records contained incriminating evidence against Brar, leading to his arrest. While the police sought a three-day remand, the court instead sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The scam dates back to 2018 when Ramkawar, a resident of Jhajjar, filed a complaint alleging fraudulent procurement of agricultural inputs through the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) and the Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation (HLRDC).

An inquiry by the chief minister’s flying squad found irregularities in the procurement of organic fertilisers by the Haryana Agriculture Department in 2014-15. The department had placed orders through HAFED for organic manure from various companies, but sample tests later revealed that the supplied product was city compost instead. Despite this, payments were made under the pretense of purchasing high-quality organic manure, violating the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) 1985 and causing financial losses to the government.

Similar irregularities were uncovered in 2015-16, when the department procured organic manure through HAFED and HLRDC headquarters in Panchkula. Initially, sample tests failed to meet FCO standards, but later, correspondence between the Haryana Agriculture Department and the National Organic Farming Center in Ghaziabad exposed manipulation of the test results to falsely approve the fertilisers.

The inquiry revealed that officials deliberately altered test reports to favour fertiliser suppliers, leading to the distribution of substandard fertilisers to farmers and financial losses to the government.

Following the findings, a criminal case was registered against Brar and others under Sections 177, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On