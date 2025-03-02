Haryana fertiliser fraud: HSSCA director held after 7 years

Seven years after the fertiliser scam came to light, the Haryana State Crime Branch on Friday arrested Haryana State Seed Certification Agency (HSSCA) director Jagdeep Singh Brar. While the police sought a three-day remand, the court instead sent him to 14 days of judicial custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior official from the crime branch confirmed that official records contained incriminating evidence against Brar, leading to his arrest. While the police sought a three-day remand, the court instead sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The scam dates back to 2018 when Ramkawar, a resident of Jhajjar, filed a complaint alleging fraudulent procurement of agricultural inputs through the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED) and the Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation (HLRDC).

An inquiry by the chief minister’s flying squad found irregularities in the procurement of organic fertilisers by the Haryana Agriculture Department in 2014-15. The department had placed orders through HAFED for organic manure from various companies, but sample tests later revealed that the supplied product was city compost instead. Despite this, payments were made under the pretense of purchasing high-quality organic manure, violating the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) 1985 and causing financial losses to the government.

Similar irregularities were uncovered in 2015-16, when the department procured organic manure through HAFED and HLRDC headquarters in Panchkula. Initially, sample tests failed to meet FCO standards, but later, correspondence between the Haryana Agriculture Department and the National Organic Farming Center in Ghaziabad exposed manipulation of the test results to falsely approve the fertilisers.

The inquiry revealed that officials deliberately altered test reports to favour fertiliser suppliers, leading to the distribution of substandard fertilisers to farmers and financial losses to the government.

Following the findings, a criminal case was registered against Brar and others under Sections 177, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1989.