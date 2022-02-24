Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana | Five 1991-batch IAS officers promoted

Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government promoted five 1991-batch IAS officers to the chief secretary grade on Wednesday. These officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries.

The promoted officers are Ashok Khemka, Vineet Garg, Anil Malik, G Anupama and Apoorva Kumar Singh.

Their batch mates Shrikant Walgad and Abhilaksh Likhi, who are on central deputation at present, have been granted pro forma promotion.

