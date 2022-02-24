Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana | Five 1991-batch IAS officers promoted
chandigarh news

Haryana | Five 1991-batch IAS officers promoted

The Haryana government promoted five 1991-batch IAS officers to the chief secretary grade on Wednesday. These officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries.
The Haryana government promoted five 1991-batch IAS officers to the chief secretary grade on Wednesday. These officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries. (Representative Image/HT File)
The Haryana government promoted five 1991-batch IAS officers to the chief secretary grade on Wednesday. These officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government promoted five 1991-batch IAS officers to the chief secretary grade on Wednesday. These officers will now be designated as additional chief secretaries.

The promoted officers are Ashok Khemka, Vineet Garg, Anil Malik, G Anupama and Apoorva Kumar Singh.

Their batch mates Shrikant Walgad and Abhilaksh Likhi, who are on central deputation at present, have been granted pro forma promotion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out