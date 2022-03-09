Haryana | Focus on women as slew of schemes announced in budget

The Sushma Swaraj award, a policy aimed at motivating women to become entrepreneurs, housing for working women, setting up three new women colleges and 10,000 women self-help groups and safe transportation facility to school and college-going girl students -- these are among the string of steps chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced in his budget proposals coinciding with International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The women of Haryana will be rewarded with the Sushma Swaraj award for their achievements in different walks of life. The state award instituted after the “daughter of Haryana” and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will carry a commendation and ₹5 lakh award money.

“The women of Haryana have made considerable achievements in the last few years especially in the field of sports and politics,” Khattar said while applauding social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of “our Matrishakti” in his 68-page budget document.

While bringing women empowerment in the much-needed spotlight, Khattar recalled that Shanno Devi becoming the first woman speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Lekhvati Jain the first woman deputy speaker was a testament to women representation in the assembly from the very beginning.

Invoking the spirit of entrepreneurship, Khattar announced Haryana Matrishakti Udyamita Scheme to provide financial support to women entrepreneurs. Under this scheme, to be notified shortly, women of families having less than ₹5 lakh annual income based on the verified Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data will be sanctioned ₹3 lakh soft loan to start business.

To help working women overcome the problem of safe and affordable housing in big cities, ‘Working Women Housing’ will be set up on government land in Faridabad, Gurugram and Panchkula in 2022-23.

Haryana budget sector-wise allocation (HT Photo)

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced to establish three new government women’s colleges at Kudal and Chhapar in Bhiwani and Gannaur in Sonepat district.

As the target of National Rural Livelihood Mission is to reduce poverty by empowering poor rural households for self-employment through self-help groups (SHGs), the budget proposes to set up and support 10,000 SHGs in 2022-23. The state government will bear the entire interest cost for SHGs in which more than half of the members belong to families having annual income of ₹1.80 lakh or less. With this measure, the government hopes that at least 50,000 women will be benefited.

With an eye on the forthcoming polls of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the chief minister referred to the legislation that promises 50% representation to women. A bunch of petitions have been filed in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging certain sections of this Act.

“I hope that the forthcoming elections of PRIs will see this major step to empower women translated into reality with women occupying their deserved place in local government institutions,” Khattar said.

Not just this, Khattar also proposed to start a scheme christened SATHI (Safe and Accessible Transport: Haryana Initiative) to provide transportation to every child, especially every girl child who wishes to commute for educational purposes. This facility will be provided to all girls studying in government institutions, including senior secondary schools, colleges, industrial training institutes, polytechnics, medical, para medical and nursing institutions. This scheme will be notified by April.

Khattar’s Vajra model of growth (HT Photo)

Award for environment conservation

The ‘Darshan Lal Jain Awards’ will be given to two persons and it will carry an award amount of ₹3 lakh and ₹1 lakh respectively. The new award has been instituted in the name of prominent environmentalist of Haryana, late Darshan Lal Jain for recognising excellence in efforts towards environment conservation and promotion.

