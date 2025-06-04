Haryana forms grievance redressal panel for SC employees

The Haryana government has constituted an internal grievance redressal committee under the chairmanship of IAS officer Vijayendra Kumar for Scheduled Caste employees of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. The Haryana government has constituted an internal grievance redressal committee under the chairmanship of IAS officer Vijayendra Kumar for Scheduled Caste employees of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official spokesperson said this committee will hear complaints pertaining to the service and security of the persons belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC). The committee has been constituted in pursuance of the recommendation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

According to a notification issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, IAS officers Vijay Dahiya, Sushil Sarwan, Pradeep Dahiya and HCS officer Varsha Khangwal will be the members of this committee.

The committee will investigate complaints of SC employees in service matters, including non-maintenance of reservation roster and non-filling of reserved vacancies, promotion, seniority issues and assured career progression. It is mandated to look into discrimination, non-appointment on compassionate grounds, downgrading of performance appraisal reports, dismissal or removal from service, discrimination in transfer and appointments, denial of pensionary benefits and non-payment of arrears of pay.

The Committee shall be responsible for enquiring into the complaints to ascertain the veracity of the complaint and shall submit its report to the head of the organisation within a month.

The chairperson and members of the Committee shall not hold office for a period exceeding three years from the date of their nomination. The chairperson and members of the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee shall not be paid any fees or allowances for the proceedings of the Committee.