Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Gangster caught after exchange of fire in Kaithal
chandigarh news

Haryana: Gangster caught after exchange of fire in Kaithal

The gangster has been identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Kheri Lamba village, who had opened fire at a trader in Kalayat on May 3
The police claimed that the gangster had sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to a hospital. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on May 31, 2022 03:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A gangster was arrested by the crime investigation agency of Kaithal police after a brief exchange of fire near Balu village of the district.

The police claimed that the gangster had sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to a hospital. He has been identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Kheri Lamba village, who had opened fire at a trader in Kalayat on May 3.

As per the police, they had got the information about Navdeep’s presence at Guliana village. A police team reached the village to arrest him, but he managed to escape on a bike.

The cops chased him towards Kithana village and later managed to surround him near Barsikir village, but he opened fire and a bullet hit the police vehicle and the bulletproof jacket of a policeman.

The accused got injured in the retaliatory fire and was overpowered by the cops. Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed also reached the spot and the accused was taken to the hospital. The police said they were investigating his criminal records.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP