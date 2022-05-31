Haryana: Gangster caught after exchange of fire in Kaithal

A gangster was arrested by the crime investigation agency of Kaithal police after a brief exchange of fire near Balu village of the district.

The police claimed that the gangster had sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to a hospital. He has been identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Kheri Lamba village, who had opened fire at a trader in Kalayat on May 3.

As per the police, they had got the information about Navdeep’s presence at Guliana village. A police team reached the village to arrest him, but he managed to escape on a bike.

The cops chased him towards Kithana village and later managed to surround him near Barsikir village, but he opened fire and a bullet hit the police vehicle and the bulletproof jacket of a policeman.

The accused got injured in the retaliatory fire and was overpowered by the cops. Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed also reached the spot and the accused was taken to the hospital. The police said they were investigating his criminal records.