Haryana: Gangster caught after exchange of fire in Kaithal
A gangster was arrested by the crime investigation agency of Kaithal police after a brief exchange of fire near Balu village of the district.
The police claimed that the gangster had sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to a hospital. He has been identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Kheri Lamba village, who had opened fire at a trader in Kalayat on May 3.
As per the police, they had got the information about Navdeep’s presence at Guliana village. A police team reached the village to arrest him, but he managed to escape on a bike.
The cops chased him towards Kithana village and later managed to surround him near Barsikir village, but he opened fire and a bullet hit the police vehicle and the bulletproof jacket of a policeman.
The accused got injured in the retaliatory fire and was overpowered by the cops. Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed also reached the spot and the accused was taken to the hospital. The police said they were investigating his criminal records.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
