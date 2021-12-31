Haryana gets its own genome lab to detect Omicron variant

The Haryana health department will now be able to do in-house whole genome sequencing (WGS) for detecting coronavirus variants including Omicron in infected individuals.

State health minister Anil Vij said the central government’s department of biotechnology has approved a genome sequencing lab to be set up at Rohtak’s Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij said the lab has got the certificate to operate and will soon carry out the work of WGS. The lab has been set up at MDU, Rohtak by NGO Path, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation of United States, for research in genomics.

“The lab will help in faster detection of Omicron variant of coronavirus and reducing dependency on the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi,” Vij said.

The minister, who held a review meeting of the health department, said Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start from January 3. Booster doses of vaccine for healthcare and frontline workers and precaution doses for people above 60 years of age with co-morbidities will start from January 10, which will be available to the beneficiaries after completion of nine months or 39 weeks from the date of the second dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health officials said 15.40 lakh children will be vaccinated in Haryana. These children will be given a dose of Covaxin and for this, registration and appointment will be made through CoWin.

It was informed in the meeting that self-registration can be done through existing account on CoWin or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. In addition, appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

It was informed in the meeting that the total number of healthcare and frontline workers in Haryana is about five lakh, of which, healthcare workers are around 2.50 lakh and frontline workers around 2.50 lakh. The number of people with co-morbidities above 60 years of age is about 5.78 lakh.

‘Curbs necessary’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij said in view of increase in coronavirus cases, he has written to the chief secretary seeking a ban on all kinds of rallies, processions, marches and gatherings. He said it is necessary to put curbs to stop crowding at public places.

Former minister asks state govt to ramp up medical infrastructure

Meanwhile, former Haryana minister Sampat Singh has asked the state government to immediately ramp up medical infrastructure in government hospitals to combat the impending third wave of coronavirus pandemic due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

In a statement, he said the government should arrange for adequate medical and paramedical staff in all government medical facilities in rural and urban areas.

Most hospitals and health centres lack ample staff and equipment including medicines, he said, adding that the government should allocate special budget to the health department to prepare for facing the third wave of the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No posts should be vacant and all arrangements should be made to meet any eventuality,” he said.

Recalling the situation during the first two waves, he said the government was caught on the wrong foot as it had failed to create adequate infrastructure in time.

“The state faced an acute shortage of beds, ICUs, medicines and oxygen supplies. Doctors and paramedics were hurriedly transferred from rural health centres to cities leaving the rural population to fend for themselves. This should not be repeated,” the former minister said.