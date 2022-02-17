‘Haryana giving highest salary, facilities to anganwadi workers in north India’

The Haryana government on Wednesday said the honorarium of the anganwadi workers and helpers is the highest among states in North India, which has been doubled ever since the BJP came to power in state in October 2014.

“The state government has sympathetically considered the demands of anganwadi workers and helpers from time to time and fulfilled all their demands. The honorarium being given to them by the Haryana government is highest among the states in North India and second highest in country,” an official spokesperson said even as the anganwadi workers continued their strike in Karnal to press for their demands.

The Congress also sharpened its attack on the government for not accepting the anganwadi workers’ demand to increase the honorarium.

The government spokesperson said Haryana is making a monthly contribution of ₹9,961 to anganwadi workers in its share of honorarium, while the Centre’s share is ₹2,700. The scheme is being run on a 60:40 partnership between the state and the Centre.

The spokesperson said in 2014, anganwadi workers used to get ₹7,500 and helpers ₹3,500 as honorarium, which has almost been doubled now. The Haryana government is giving an honorarium of ₹12,661 per month to anganwadi worker, ₹11,401 to mini anganwadi worker and ₹6,781 to sahayika, inclusive of Centre’s share.

The spokesperson said in comparison to Haryana, the anganwadi workers are being given an honorarium of ₹12,200 in Tamil Nadu, ₹6,500 in Chhattisgarh, ₹10,000 in Madhya Pradesh, ₹8,250 in West Bengal and ₹9,500 in Punjab, which is much lesser.

Similarly, mini anganwadi workers are being given honorarium of ₹11,401 in Haryana, while in Tamil Nadu they are getting ₹9,400, Telangana ₹7,800, Chhattisgarh ₹4,500, Madhya Pradesh ₹5,750 and Punjab ₹6,300.

Also, ₹6,781 honorarium is being given to anganwadi helpers in Haryana in comparison to ₹3,250 in Chhattisgarh, ₹5,000 in Madhya Pradesh, ₹4,800 in West Bengal and ₹5,000 in Punjab.

“It is evident from these figures that the anganwadi workers and helpers in state are getting more salary and facilities than other states,” the spokesperson said, adding that the state government has announced to give ₹1 lakh to anganwadi workers and mini anganwadi workers on retirement and ₹50,000 to the helpers.

Apart from this, ₹2 lakh has been announced by the chief minister to anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and helpers in case of an accident.

The state government has announced to promote anganwadi workers who have more than 10 years of service experience on the basis of seniority and written examination according to the policy.

“The chief minister has announced to provide a lump sum amount of ₹1,000 as incentive for the duty done earlier by anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi workers and helpers during the Covid-19 pandemic. No anganwadi worker is being retrenched by the Haryana government and there is no plan to privatise ICDS,” the spokesperson said.