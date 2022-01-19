Haryana government provided 70k jobs in seven years: Ambala MP

Member of Parliament from Ambala constituency and former Union minister Rattan Lal Kataria on Tuesday said that the BJP-led Haryana government has provided 70,000 jobs in the last seven years.

“All these jobs are permanent and there are several projects underway that will further provide more jobs to the youth. The government has already probed the job recruitment scam in HPSC thoroughly,” Kataria claimed.

He was responding to reporters on being asked about Haryana having the highest unemployment rate in India as per a report released in December last year. The BJP MP was in Ambala to chair a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee and addressed a press conference after that.

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report released in December, Haryana topped the nation with the highest unemployment rate at 34%, followed by Rajasthan (27.1%) and Jharkhand (17.3%), against the national average of 7.91%.

However, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar rejected the report, dubbing it “fictional” and said that the rate is only 6.1% in Haryana and action will be taken against CMIE.

Meanwhile, Kataria said that the farmer groups led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Charuni contesting elections in Punjab will remain unsuccessful and that BJP will win in the state and also retain power in four other states where the assembly elections are scheduled for February.

The BJP lawmaker said that he will seek several new projects for his constituency in the upcoming budget session including renovating Ambala Cantt station as a world-class facility, a logistics hub and a defence corridor.