Prohibitory orders in Haryana’s Nuh, mobile internet services suspended

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Nuh till August 28 and imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure following the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-Bajrang Dal insistence to take out a shobha yatra (religious procession) on Monday despite the district administration denying permission. A vehicle being set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a religious procession in Nuh on July 31. Six people had died in the flare-up that had spread to neighbouring Gurugram district. (HT file photo)

The VHP move to hold the yatra comes close on the heels of the communal violence it sparked off in Nuh on July 31. Muslim and Hindu groups clashed soon after the Mewat Brij Mandal Yatra started almost a month ago, leaving six people dead in a flare-up that spread to neighbouring Gurugram district.

The state government described the Nuh violence as a pre-planned conspiracy. It was for the first time that this yatra was attacked and disrupted despite the peace committee, comprising prominent citizens from both the Muslim and Hindu communities, assuring the administration of a peaceful procession.

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata reiterated that the district administration has not given permission to undertake the religious procession again. “No religious yatra will be allowed. We have denied permission as a precautionary measure. In view of rumours, Section 144 of the CrPC (prohibiting assembly of four or more people in an area) has been imposed again as a precautionary measure.”

Additional chief secretary (ACS), home, TVSN Prasad said that the Nuh DC had informed the state government on August 25 that in view of the shobha yatra planned on August 28, “there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district”.

“There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh district on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” reads the order regarding suspension of internet services issued by the ACS, home.

The mobile internet services suspension order will be in force from August 26 to August 28 midnight and has been issued to “prevent any disturbance of peace and public order” in the jurisdiction of Nuh district and to stop “spread of misinformation and rumours” through social media platforms.

