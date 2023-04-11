Haryana to organise two-day water conclave on April 26-27

In a bid to promote awareness and ensure sustainable management of water resources, the Haryana government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27. It will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a meeting with the senior officers of irrigation and water resources, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, energy, finance, industries, forest and fisheries departments here on Tuesday, directed the departments to prepare and submit a water action plan by April 20. Kaushal said the state government has been working on the ‘3-R’ principle (reduce, recycle and reuse) for water management. The water conclave will provide a platform for policymakers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, said the chief secretary. In a bid to promote awareness and ensure sustainable management of water resources, the Haryana government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Property verification portal launched

Chandigarh : Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Tuesday launched the property verification portal at Chandigarh. Gupta said citizens can verify the property data on http://ulbhryndc.org portal. The option regarding correction in the property data is also available on the portal. The minister said that the state government is moving in the direction of making every city in the state ‘Clean City-Safe City’. And for this, an online facility has been started to verify property data of all the 88 urban bodies across the state. Gupta said that any property holder can verify the documents of his property till May 15, 2023. “Now they will not have to visit the offices of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran or urban local bodies. They can verify their property through online portal at the ease of their home,” he said.