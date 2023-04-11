Haryana to organise two-day water conclave on April 26-27
The water conclave will provide a platform for policymakers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, said the chief secretary. It will be inaugurated by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
In a bid to promote awareness and ensure sustainable management of water resources, the Haryana government has decided to organise a two-day water conclave on April 26-27. It will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, who held a meeting with the senior officers of irrigation and water resources, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, energy, finance, industries, forest and fisheries departments here on Tuesday, directed the departments to prepare and submit a water action plan by April 20. Kaushal said the state government has been working on the ‘3-R’ principle (reduce, recycle and reuse) for water management. The water conclave will provide a platform for policymakers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, said the chief secretary.
Property verification portal launched