Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi
Haryana governor inaugurates 73rd All-India police volleyball cluster at Madhuban

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 08, 2025 07:54 AM IST

While congratulating the participating players and the officers, the governor said that all difficulties can be faced with high morale and determination

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Friday inaugurated the 73rd All-India police volleyball cluster at Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban of Karnal.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya during the inauguration of 73rd All-India police volleyball cluster at Madhuban in Karnal on Friday. (HT Photo)

While congratulating the participating players and the officers, the governor said that all difficulties can be faced with high morale and determination.

“Patience and discipline are necessary in life for success. These are the capital of victory in sports also. He said that sports promote mutual understanding. They inspire cooperation. Sports teach us to work in a team and with a spirit of cooperation,” he said.

“Today, sports have become a guarantee of a bright future and a bright career. Haryana has also earned a name in the world in sports. This is the result of the best sports policy of the state. The state has become a hub of sports,” he said.

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujit Kapur, director of Haryana Police Academy AS Chawla, additional director general of police KK Rao, Rohtak Range, Ambala Range IG Shibas Kaviraj, Karnal Range IG Kuldeep Singh, officials of the district administration and others were present.

New Delhi
Saturday, March 08, 2025
