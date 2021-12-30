Haryana governor inaugurates oxygen plant at Karnal’s KCGMC

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said all hospitals in state should make arrangements for online registration of patients in OPDs so that they do not face unnecessary delays and hardship.

The governor urged people in state to take advantage of the technology by making online registration if the facility is available in their hospital instead of spending hours in queues.

He said it is the first priority of the government to provide best healthcare facilities in state-run hospitals and the government is keen to develop the infrastructure where it is feeling shortage.

The governor also inaugurated a 1,000 LMP PAS oxygen plant at KCGMC in Karnal. As per the district health authorities, the oxygen plant has been built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the PM CARES Fund.

The governor said setting up of the oxygen plant is to further improve supply of medical oxygen. Earlier, he had interacted with patients and medical students of the hospital.

Responding to questions from students, the governor said they are the future of the country and should strive to fulfil the expectations of people. He urged medical students to maintain cleanliness on hospital premises and classrooms.