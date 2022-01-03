Haryana governor urges journalists to report on basis of facts

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday called upon journalists to refrain from adding their views to news items and report on the basis of facts.

Dattatreya was presiding over the Patrakarita Gaurav Puraskar Samaroh organised by Haryana Patrakar Sangh in Panchkula. He also presented awards to a number of journalists during the programme. He said that journalists have to unite with inclusive thinking and work for each other’s interests in a professional manner. “This will increase sensitivity towards the media, which is the fourth pillar of democracy, in the government and administrative system,” he said.

He said that journalists should work fearlessly and with complete independence, so that the government can function better.

“Today is the age of social media, so the meaning of the word press has widened. The impact of social media in the press cannot be denied. In such a situation, there is also a challenge with regard to the authenticity of information. In this age of social media, the responsibility of mainstream media has increased,” he said.

He added, “In this era, the media should do its work by maintaining a balance between moral values and materialism. Journalism is a clean and pious profession and journalists have to set an example for the coming generations, while keeping in mind the priority of the nation and society,” he said.