Haryana govt allocates 200 crore for purchase of fire fighting vehicles, equipment

The Haryana government has allocated a sum ₹200 crore to the fire and emergency services department for purchase of fire vehicles and equipment in 2025-26 budget estimates. Additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and disaster management, Sumita Misra said that 250 new fire fighting vehicles, and 13 hydraulic platforms have been proposed to be purchased in 2025-26 financial year to augment fire-fighting capabilities. (HT File)

The fire department, which has 109 fire stations across Haryana was merged with the revenue and disaster management department in 2023.

The ACS said that a total of 713 vehicles including 504 fire vehicles of various categories, and 202 motorcycles were available at various fire stations. Besides, seven rescue vehicles were available at division-level fire stations in the state and Panchkula. Misra said that 3,776 posts of various categories were sanctioned for the fire services out of which 43 were for directorate of fire and emergency services, 24 for fire training centre, Manesar and 3,709 posts for various fire stations.

She said that ₹29 crore will also be spent on establishing a state-level fire training institute on 25 acres in Kheri Masania village of Jind.