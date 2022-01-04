Haryana govt fails to get buyers to sell agro malls

Having failed to get buyers, the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) has now cancelled the auction of its two agro malls located in Karnal and Panipat.

The HSAMB had invited bids to e-auction the agro malls on November 18, 2021 but in lack of buyers, the e-auction was rescheduled to December 23, 2021. But again in the lack of bidders, the auction could not be completed. Following this, both the properties have now been sent in the cancelled list.

Officials associated with the auction said auctions were cancelled as there were no bidders to buy the properties and they will again put these properties for sale.

On November 15 last year, three days before the first e-auction on November 18, 2021, farm leader Rakesh Tikait, along with a group of farmers, had visited Karnal’s agro mall and warned that farmers will not allow the government to sell agro malls to private people at any cost.

Tikait had termed the Haryana government’s move as beginning of privatisation of agriculture mandis in country.

He had also threatened that the private buyers will not be allowed to buy and claim possession of these malls and directed local farmers to get united against this decision and fight tooth and nail but not to allow any private trader to buy this agro malls and lock them inside if any official or buyer comes at the agro mall.

On the other hand, the HSAMB had categorically made it clear that they have decided to sell these properties after considering all options and the buyers will be given possession.

HSAMB chief administrator Vinay Yadav said, “The auction process for both the properties could not be completed in lack of required number of bidders and now these properties will be auctioned again.”

On whether the department could consider any other option as the farm leaders are also against this step and even threatened the buyers, he said, “The decision (of auction) was taken after considering all options as these properties were lying useless for the past couple of years.”

The HSAMB had invited applications from the interested parties for e-auction of agro malls located on prime locations on NH-44 in Karnal and Panipat.

The Karnal agro mall has commercial built up of 2.02 lakh sq-ft and the Panipat one has commercial built up of 63,256 sq-ft and the earnest money deposit of ₹3.50 crore and ₹1 crore was fixed for Karnal and Panipat agro malls, respectively.

The agro malls were launched at four places – Rohtak, Karnal, Panchkula, and Panipat – by the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government in 2013-14 with ₹200 crore. But the government had failed to use the farmer-specific agro malls as a platform to sell agri products.

