Ganesan posted as MD, HAFED; Shahbad SDM shifted

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2023 10:00 PM IST

The Haryana government has issued posting orders for two IAS and seven HCS officers, including additional charges for TL Satyaprakash and J Ganesan.

: The Haryana government on Monday issued posting orders of two IAS and seven HCS officers. Director General, Town and Country Planning, TL Satyaprakash, was given the additional charge of Director General, Information, Public Relations during the leave period of Amit Agrawal.

Another IAS officer, J Ganesan returned from study leave was posted as Managing Director, HAFED and Managing Director, HARTRON.

Among the HCS CEO DRDA, Charkhi Dadri Subhita Dhaka and CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar, Pardeep Kumar-II swapped their places of posting.

Sub-divisional magistrate Shahbad, Kapil Kumar, was transferred as Kaithal City Magistrate and replaced by Estate Officer, HSVP, Karnal, Pulkit Malhotra.

Navdeep Singh, Joint Director (Admn) Social Justice and Empowerment, was given the additional charge of Joint Director, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

