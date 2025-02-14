Menu Explore
Haryana govt revises cold storage rates on operators’ request

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 14, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The Haryana government has decided to revise the lump sum fee structure based on the capacity of cold storages operating in the state.

In a move that will support small cold storage operators, the Haryana government has decided to revise the lump sum fee structure based on the capacity of cold storages operating in the state. Now, a lump sum fee of 35,000 will be applied to cold storages with a capacity of up to 2,000 metric tonne (MT). For cold storages with a capacity ranging from 2,001 to 5,000 MY, the fee will be 55,000. Cold storages with a capacity of 5,001 MT or more will be charged a lump sum fee of 70,000.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini approved this effect on Thursday, an official spokesperson said adding that recently cold storage operators had requested CM that the lump sum fee be determined based on the capacity of the cold storage.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini approved this effect on Thursday, an official spokesperson said adding that recently cold storage operators had requested CM that the lump sum fee be determined based on the capacity of the cold storage. (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini approved this effect on Thursday, an official spokesperson said adding that recently cold storage operators had requested CM that the lump sum fee be determined based on the capacity of the cold storage.

In response to their request, the government has decided to revise the fee structure based on the capacity of each cold storage. Currently, 222 cold storages are operating in the state. Among these, 104 have a capacity of up to 2,000 MT, 91 have a capacity between 2,001 and 5,000 MT, and 27 cold storages have a capacity of 5,001 MT or more.

