Haryana govt’s ‘negligence’ led to water row: Deepender Hooda

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led state government and said that the ongoing water issues with Punjab arose due to the state government’s negligence, even while assuring his party’s support to the government on the stand-off with the neighbouring state. Congress MP Deepender Hooda. (HT File)

He was in Ambala, where he launched the Congress’s state-wide “Samvidhan Bachao Yatra”. The campaign was to be launched by his father and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, but instead was kicked off by Deepender Hooda.

During his media interaction, the Rohtak MP said, “Party has kept forward its demand that Haryana should get its water, along with assuring the party’s full time support to the state government. However, by cursing the Punjab government, the Haryana government can’t shy away from its responsibilities. The current situation arose due to the government’s negligence only,” he said.

The lawmaker further highlighted that the government failed to fill vacancies in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Haryana quota for the last several years and the state failed to get its share.

“This double engine government should try to pull Haryana’s share of water through their Delhi engine. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar should also ensure this. But despite all this, we stand united with the government,” he added.

During his public address, Hooda cornered the BJP’s policies regarding water crisis, the state of constitutional institutions and people’s rights. “How did the single engine of Punjab overpower the double engine government of Haryana?”

Taking the government to task, he said that the BJP government’s indecisive attitude on an important issue like the SYL canal is the reason for the plight of the farmers of Haryana.

Demanding a special session of the Assembly, Hooda said that time should be taken to meet the Prime Minister with all the MPs.

State president Udai Bhan, state working president Ram Kishan Gujjar, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, Mullana MLA Pooja Chaudhary, senior leader Ashok Mehta and others were present.

Speaking on the lines of the event, Udai Bhan, expressed concern over the current state of the Constitution. “There is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency in the country. The dignity of constitutional institutions is being lowered and the politics of hatred is prevalent. Today the same people are invoking the Constitution, who had once burnt its copies,” he said.