Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana govt’s ‘negligence’ led to water row: Deepender Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 05, 2025 07:46 AM IST

The lawmaker further highlighted that the government failed to fill vacancies in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Haryana quota for the last several years and the state failed to get its share

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led state government and said that the ongoing water issues with Punjab arose due to the state government’s negligence, even while assuring his party’s support to the government on the stand-off with the neighbouring state.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda. (HT File)
Congress MP Deepender Hooda. (HT File)

He was in Ambala, where he launched the Congress’s state-wide “Samvidhan Bachao Yatra”. The campaign was to be launched by his father and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, but instead was kicked off by Deepender Hooda.

During his media interaction, the Rohtak MP said, “Party has kept forward its demand that Haryana should get its water, along with assuring the party’s full time support to the state government. However, by cursing the Punjab government, the Haryana government can’t shy away from its responsibilities. The current situation arose due to the government’s negligence only,” he said.

The lawmaker further highlighted that the government failed to fill vacancies in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) from Haryana quota for the last several years and the state failed to get its share.

“This double engine government should try to pull Haryana’s share of water through their Delhi engine. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar should also ensure this. But despite all this, we stand united with the government,” he added.

During his public address, Hooda cornered the BJP’s policies regarding water crisis, the state of constitutional institutions and people’s rights. “How did the single engine of Punjab overpower the double engine government of Haryana?”

Taking the government to task, he said that the BJP government’s indecisive attitude on an important issue like the SYL canal is the reason for the plight of the farmers of Haryana.

Demanding a special session of the Assembly, Hooda said that time should be taken to meet the Prime Minister with all the MPs.

State president Udai Bhan, state working president Ram Kishan Gujjar, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, Ambala City MLA Nirmal Singh, Mullana MLA Pooja Chaudhary, senior leader Ashok Mehta and others were present.

Speaking on the lines of the event, Udai Bhan, expressed concern over the current state of the Constitution. “There is an atmosphere of undeclared emergency in the country. The dignity of constitutional institutions is being lowered and the politics of hatred is prevalent. Today the same people are invoking the Constitution, who had once burnt its copies,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana govt’s ‘negligence’ led to water row: Deepender Hooda
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On