Haryana govt serves contract termination notice to firm constructing mini-secretariat in Ambala

The public works department (buildings and roads) of the Haryana government has served a contract termination notice to M/S Garg and Company, the firm which was allotted the work to construct the mini-secretariat in Ambala City.

The project was tendered at a cost of ₹26.83 crore in September 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by February last year in the old session court area, but remains stuck in limbo.

The project, if completed, will provide huge relief to the residents, as all departments will come under one roof. Currently, all administrative officials have their offices in separate location, which is a major inconvenience for residents.

Deputy commissioner Vikram said the agency had been served a notice earlier due to the slow pace of construction and penalty notices were also issued for four development projects including this one.

The company is already under the lens for alleged anomalies in the construction of a FIFA-approved International Football Stadium worth ₹115 crore in Cantonment. Three PWD officials, including an executive engineer, were suspended for their alleged involvement in the negligence last week.

Sukhbir Singh, superintendent engineer, PWD, Ambala, said that the company was undertaking the construction of nine projects in the district and penalty notices have been issued for four of them – mini-secretariat; extension of the sub-divisional hospital in Cantt ( ₹28.81 crore); residential facility for doctors and paramedic staff in Cantt ( ₹25 crore) and Government Girls PG College in city ( ₹12 crore).

On being asked about the contract termination notice, Singh said, “As per the process, we have to wait for atleast a week or more for a response by the contractor and a re-tender is issued, after the old tender lapses. Further decision will be taken accordingly as the matter is before the high court.”

In December, HT had highlighted that five major development projects worth ₹261 crore awarded to the same company have been hanging fire for several years. The government has also formed a six-member committee comprising two chief engineer-level officials to inspect/re-investigate works awarded by the department to the company in various districts of the state, an order read. Atleast 60 contracts have been allotted to the firm in the state in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jind and others, an official said.

Harsh Garg, speaking on behalf of the company, said they received the termination notice on January 31 and have filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the penalty notices, terming them “arbitrary and not as per the contract rules.” However, he denied any information about the committee formed to inspect their projects in Haryana.

