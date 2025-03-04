Menu Explore
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
Haryana govt to compensate farmers for Rabi crop loss

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2025 08:28 AM IST

Farmers of 615 villages affected by rains, hailstorms can submit claims on e-Kshatipurti portal till March 20

The Haryana government on Monday opened the e-Kshatipurti (compensation) web portal to allow farmers affected by recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms to submit claims for damages to their Rabi crops on February 28 and March 1.

The portal is expected to ensure a smooth and efficient processing of compensation claims for affected farmers. (HT Photo)
The portal is expected to ensure a smooth and efficient processing of compensation claims for affected farmers. (HT Photo)

In a communication to the deputy commissioners of ten districts, financial commissioner revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra, said that after assessing the impact of the adverse weather conditions, the state government has decided to open the portal for 615 affected villages until March 20 to facilitate the claim submission process efficiently.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had earlier directed all district deputy commissioners to collect data on crop losses for timely action. The survey identified 615 affected villages across 10 districts.

The FCR said that e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened for 166 villages of Ambala, 160 villages of Mahendragarh, 81 villages of Rewari,78 villages of Yamunanagar, 66 villages of Jind, 20 villages of Bhiwani, 19 villages of Palwal, nine villages each of Charkhi Dadri and Nuh and seven villages of Hisar.

The portal is expected to ensure a smooth and efficient processing of compensation claims for affected farmers.

Tuesday, March 04, 2025
