Haryana govt to hold birth registration camps to boost sex ratio

As improving Haryana’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) remains a challenge despite taking a slew of punitive measures, the health department on Tuesday decided to hold birth registration camps in areas inhabited by economically weak sections. Sources say that there is a growing impression among the authorities that a section of the people not registering births in some districts is apparently one of the factors behind the dip in SRB of Haryana. (HT File)

For instance there are seven districts in Haryana where till May SRB was recorded below 900 girls per 1,000 boys. It is in such districts where the health department is planning to focus on improving the birth registration practices.

While reviewing the progress of the special task force (STF) set up to improve the sex ratio and deal with the challenges the flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has been facing in the state, additional chief secretary (health) Sudhir Rajpal directed officials to organise birth registration camps in economically disadvantaged areas.

According to official sources, Rajpal emphasised the need for widespread public awareness campaigns to inform residents about the birth registration drive, ensuring that all unregistered children are brought into the official system.

The concerned officials were directed to prepare lists of unregistered children in consultation with local anganwadi workers within a week.

Rajpal further said that senior medical officers (SMOs) will be held accountable for any illegal practices reported in their jurisdictions. He warned that non-compliant SMOs would face disciplinary action, including being barred from leaving their stations, and directed to prepare a blacklist for such officers.

Meanwhile, health and women and child development departments have launched an intensified state-wide Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign under which awareness rallies and marches are being organised in public parks across the state.

At each rally venue banners featuring the sex ratio of the respective district are displayed prominently with a message of valuing the girl child.

Tuesday’s review meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state’s sex ratio under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

“During the meeting, ACS (health) directed officials to intensify enforcement against illegal abortions, take strict punitive action and cancel licence if any doctor is found performing illegal abortion and violating the law,” a government spokesperson said.

The officials were also directed to keep surveillance on suspected IVF centres carrying out PGT (preimplantation genetic testing) and indulging in sex-determination activities.

Rajpal further directed to intensify raids in the districts where the SRB is low. To curb cross-border sex-selective practices, Rajpal called for strengthened inter-district coordination with Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, particularly in border areas where residents may be accessing such services outside Haryana.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled the medical termination of pregnancy licence of a Hisar hospital for alleged illegal abortion activities.