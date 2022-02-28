Haryana govt will initiate special girdawari for damaged crops: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that the state government will initiate a special girdawari to assess the crop damages due to hailstorm in parts of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Crops of mustard, wheat, and vegetables were damaged due to untimely rain and hailstorm in Bhiwani, Dadri, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh and Rewari.

Speaking at a rally in Meham town here, Dushyant said the farmers had to wait for two to three years to get their crop compensation, but the coalition government of Haryana disbursed ₹562 crore for damaged Kharif crops.

“Our government is working on a project worth ₹450 crore to end the waterlogging problem in many parts of the state. We have also sanctioned ₹600 crore to build 14,000 ponds. During the Congress regime, many companies had moved their business establishments out of Haryana, but now new companies are coming to the state for investment,” the deputy CM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The JJP leader claimed that the Haryana government will conduct panchayati raj elections with 50% reservation for women.

“We are committed to providing 75% reservation to state youths in the private sector. The party will launch a membership drive from March 13 on the occasion of party’s national chief Ajay Chautala’s birthday. I have appointed Julana MLA Amarjeet Dhanda to carry out development projects in Meham assembly and solve people’s grievances,” Dushyant said.